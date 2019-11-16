  • Mostly sunny today with clouds coming Sunday in the Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Today will be a mostly sunny one with highs in the low 50s
    • Clouds will arrive overnight with lows dropping to near 30
    • Expect a mostly cloudy day on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s
    • A warming trend takes highs into the 60s by Tuesday
    • Next rain chance arrives on Thursday and lingers into Friday
