Mostly sunny today with clouds coming Sunday in the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Today will be a mostly sunny one with highs in the low 50s
- Clouds will arrive overnight with lows dropping to near 30
- Expect a mostly cloudy day on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s
- A warming trend takes highs into the 60s by Tuesday
- Next rain chance arrives on Thursday and lingers into Friday
- Watch the video above for the latest on the warmer temps!
