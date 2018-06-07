Mostly Sunny with Air Quality Alert Forecasted for Mid-South

- AIR QUALITY ALERT (CODE ORANGE): LIMIT TIME OUTDOORS IF HAVE RESPIRATORY ISSUES
- It’s a clear and comfortable morning across the Mid South.
- This afternoon temperatures will once again heat up near 90 with low humidity—HYDRATE & LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK
- Low rain chance.
- Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and steamy Thursday.
