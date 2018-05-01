  • Mostly Sunny with Balmy Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose

    Updated:
    • Don’t forget the sunglasses!
    • It’s a comfortable start to the day, but temperatures will be in the 80s this afternoon.
    • Rain chances stay low until the end of the work week.
    • Watch the video above for your sunny and warm Tuesday.
       

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

