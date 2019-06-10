  • Mostly Sunny with Breezy Winds Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • It's a warm and dry start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 80s.
    • Rain chance: <10%.
    • Winds: 15/20 mph. 
    • Next rain chance: this weekend.
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories