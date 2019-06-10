Mostly Sunny with Breezy Winds Forecasted for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a warm and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 80s.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 15/20 mph.
- Next rain chance: this weekend.
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
