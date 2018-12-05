  • Mostly Sunny with Chilly Temperatures Forecast for Mid-South

    • Grab the heavy coat and sunglasses for today.
    • Temperatures are frigid now, but will only warm up to the mid/upper 40s this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and chilly Wednesday.
       

