Mostly sunny with comfortable conditions forecast for Mid-South

- Another beautiful summer evening
- Humidity relatively low and comfortable
- Mild temps early Friday
- Temperatures warm up into mid-90’s by early afternoon
- Rain chances relatively low
- Heat builds into Sunday/Monday
- Scattered showers return Sunday into next week as well
- Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and comfortable Friday
