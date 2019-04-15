  • Mostly Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures Expected for Mid-South

    • Make sure to dress in layers and grab the sunglasses.  
    • It's a chilly start to this Monday, but temperatures will rise to 70 this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph.
    • Next rain chance: Thursday--strong to severe storms possible.
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
       

