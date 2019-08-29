Mostly Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a dry and cool start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 80s.
- Good news: low humidity!
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- Looking ahead: sunshine and low rain chance through the end of the holiday weekend.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}