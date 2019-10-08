  • Mostly Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures for Mid-South

      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Grab the jacket before walking out the door!
    • It's a cool and dry start to the day. 
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the mid-70s.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: another cold front moves through Friday bumping up our rain chance once again.
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weather cast.

