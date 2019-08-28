  • Mostly Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • It's a rain-free and comfortable start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 80s.
    • Good news: low humidity!
    • Rain chance: <10%.
    • Winds: 10 mph
    • Looking ahead: sunshine and low rain chance through the end of the holiday weekend.
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories