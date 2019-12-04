Mostly Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures for the Mid South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Bundle up before you walk out the door
- It's another cold start to the day
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 50s, near 60
- Rain chance: 0%
- Winds: 5/10 mph
- LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will warm up to the low 60s before rain arrives on Friday. Low threat severe. St. Jude Marathon will be chilly and rain free in the morning
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Pregnant woman killed, 2 injured, in West Tennessee shooting, police say
- Victim identified in double shooting near downtown barbershop, police say
- Man charged with murder after two bodies were dumped on Mississippi road
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}