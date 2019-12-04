  • Mostly Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures for the Mid South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Bundle up before you walk out the door
    • It's another cold start to the day
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 50s, near 60
    • Rain chance: 0%
    • Winds: 5/10 mph
    • LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will warm up to the low 60s before rain arrives on Friday. Low threat severe. St. Jude Marathon will be chilly and rain free in the morning

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories