  • Mostly Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures Forecast for Mid-South

      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Another beautiful, clear and calm mid-south evening ahead
    • Cool and dry tomorrow morning – early temps near 64°
    • Warm and sunny tomorrow – high near 88°
    • Humidity begins to slowly climb Saturday and Sunday with a heat index in the low 90’s
    • Slight chance for showers on Sunday
    • Better rain chances arrive with more heat next week
    • Normal summertime pattern returns on Monday
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast
       

