- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Another beautiful, clear and calm mid-south evening ahead
- Cool and dry tomorrow morning – early temps near 64°
- Warm and sunny tomorrow – high near 88°
- Humidity begins to slowly climb Saturday and Sunday with a heat index in the low 90’s
- Slight chance for showers on Sunday
- Better rain chances arrive with more heat next week
- Normal summertime pattern returns on Monday
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast
