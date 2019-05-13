  • Mostly Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures Forecast for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • You might want a thin jacket for this morning.
    • Temperatures are cool now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the low 70s.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Next rain chance: Wednesday (20%).
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.

