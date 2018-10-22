  • Mostly Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • FROST ADVISORY FOR PARTS OF THE MID-SOUTH UNTIL 9 AM.
    • Grab the coat before you walk out the door.  
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.
    • Rain chance: 0%
    • Watch the video above for your sunny and comfortable Monday.

