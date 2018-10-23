  • Mostly Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    • Grab the jacket before you walk out the door.  
    • Temperatures are cool now, but this afternoon we will warm up near 70 with mostly sunny skies.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and comfortable Tuesday.

