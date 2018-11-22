  • Mostly Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    • You'll want the coat for this morning and the sunglasses throughout the day. 
    • Tracking chilly temperatures and patchy fog across the Mid South.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 60s.   
    • Rain chance: 0%
    • Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and comfortable Thursday.
       

