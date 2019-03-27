Mostly Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Make sure to dress in layers today.
- It's a chilly start to this Wednesday, but temperatures will rise to the mid-60s this afternoon.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Winds: 5 mph.
- Next rain chance: Saturday.
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
