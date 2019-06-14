  • Mostly Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    • It's a cool and dry start to the day.
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the low/mid 80s with low humidity.
    • Rain chance: <10%.
    • Winds: 10 mph. 
    • Next best rain chance: Sunday (40%)--low threat severe.
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
       

