Mostly Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- It's a cool and dry start to the day.
- This afternoon we will warm up to the low/mid 80s with low humidity.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Next best rain chance: Sunday (40%)--low threat severe.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
