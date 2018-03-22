  • Mostly Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • FREEZE WARNING/FROST ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM.
    • It’s a bitterly cold start to the day, but temperatures will warm up nicely to the low 60s this afternoon.
    • Rain chances are nonexistent today, but will start to rise Friday and stay through next week.
    • Temperatures will be in the 60s/70s through next Wednesday.
    • Watch the video above for your sunny and comfortable Thursday.

