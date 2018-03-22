Mostly Sunny with Comfortable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- FREEZE WARNING/FROST ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM.
- It’s a bitterly cold start to the day, but temperatures will warm up nicely to the low 60s this afternoon.
- Rain chances are nonexistent today, but will start to rise Friday and stay through next week.
- Temperatures will be in the 60s/70s through next Wednesday.
- Watch the video above for your sunny and comfortable Thursday.
