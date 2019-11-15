  • Mostly Sunny with Cool Temperatures for the Mid-South

      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Be sure to have the coat and sunglasses for today.
    • It's a chilly start to the day with mostly clear skies.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 40s, near 50.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: We're in the 50s this weekend with sunshine and no rain.
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.

