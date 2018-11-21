Mostly Sunny with Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- FREEZING FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM FOR MID SOUTH.
- Grab the coat (and sunglasses) before you head out the door.
- Tracking chilly temperatures and fog across the Mid South.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low/mid 50s.
- Rain chance: 0%
- Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and cool Wednesday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Father arrested after 2-year-old girl shot in the head at Memphis apartment complex
- 2 killed after car collides with train in Germantown
- Man killed after concrete chunk thrown off bridge in Tennessee
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}