Mostly Sunny with Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Bundle up before you walk out the door.
- It's a chilly start to the day, but temperatures will rise to the upper 50s this afternoon.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Winds: 10/15 mph.
- Next rain chance: Saturday.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
