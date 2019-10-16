  • Mostly sunny with cooler temperatures for the Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • We're drying out across the Mid South.
    • It's a cool and breezy start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low/mid 60s.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Winds: 10/15 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: warmer temperatures for the weekend with a slight rain chance (20%).

