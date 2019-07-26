Mostly Sunny with Forecasted for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a comfortable and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the upper 80s.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 5 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Rising humidity to end the weekend.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast
