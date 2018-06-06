  • Mostly Sunny with High Temps Forecasted for Mid-South

    • AIR QUALITY ALERT: LIMIT TIME OUTDOORS
    • Skies are clear and temperatures are comfortably cool across the Mid South.
    • This afternoon temperatures will heat up near 90 with low humidity.
    • Low rain chance.
    • Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and hot Wednesday.

