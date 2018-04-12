Mostly Sunny with HOT Temperatures expected for Mid South

- It’s a mild start to the day, but temperatures will just get warmer this afternoon.
- Good news: plenty of sunshine as we warm up near 80°.
- Rain chances go up late Friday.
- Some strong storms possible late Friday into Saturday—especially west of the river.
- Watch the video above for a look at your sunny and toasty Thursday.
