  • Mostly Sunny with HOT Temperatures expected for Mid South

    • It’s a mild start to the day, but temperatures will just get warmer this afternoon.
    • Good news: plenty of sunshine as we warm up near 80°.
    • Rain chances go up late Friday.
    • Some strong storms possible late Friday into Saturday—especially west of the river.
    • Watch the video above for a look at your sunny and toasty Thursday.

     

