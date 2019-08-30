  • Mostly Sunny with HOT Temperatures for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • We're kicking off the end of the work week with comfortable temperatures.
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the low 90s.
    • Good news: low humidity!
    • Rain chance: <10%.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph
    • HOLIDAY WEEKEND: rising humidity and low rain chance.
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
       

