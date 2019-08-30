Mostly Sunny with HOT Temperatures for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- We're kicking off the end of the work week with comfortable temperatures.
- This afternoon we will warm up to the low 90s.
- Good news: low humidity!
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- HOLIDAY WEEKEND: rising humidity and low rain chance.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
