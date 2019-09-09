  • Mostly Sunny with HOT Temperatures for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT--LIMIT YOUR TIME OUTISDE IF YOU HAVE BREATHING ISSUES.
    • Grab the sunglasses and make sure to blast the AC!
    • It's a warm start to the day.
    • This afternoon we will heat up to the mid 90s.\ ~Feels like temps near 100.
    • Rain chance: <10%.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories