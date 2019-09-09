Mostly Sunny with HOT Temperatures for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT--LIMIT YOUR TIME OUTISDE IF YOU HAVE BREATHING ISSUES.
- Grab the sunglasses and make sure to blast the AC!
- It's a warm start to the day.
- This afternoon we will heat up to the mid 90s.\ ~Feels like temps near 100.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
