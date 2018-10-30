  • Mostly Sunny with HOT Temperatures Forecast for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • It's a cool and mostly clear start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will be unseasonably warm in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and warm Tuesday.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories