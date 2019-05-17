Mostly Sunny with HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- It's a comfortable and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 80s, feeling like the low 90s.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Next rain chance: Sunday--isolated strong to a severe storm.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
