  • Mostly Sunny with Low Humidity Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Leave the umbrella at home and grab the sunglasses.
    • It's a cool and dry start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low/mid 80s.
    • Rain chance: <10%.
    • Winds: 10 mph. 
    • LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool, but humidity will be on the rise by the weekend.
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories