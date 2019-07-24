Mostly Sunny with Low Humidity Forecasted for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Leave the umbrella at home and grab the sunglasses.
- It's a cool and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low/mid 80s.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool, but humidity will be on the rise by the weekend.
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast
