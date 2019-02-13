  • Mostly Sunny with Mild Temperatures Forecast for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Dress in layers and have the sunglasses for today.
    • Temperatures are cold now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the upper 50s, near 60.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Next chance for rain: Friday.
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
       

