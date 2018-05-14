  • Mostly Sunny with Record Breaking Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • Leave the jacket and umbrella at home, but grab the sunglasses.
    • We’re in the low 90s this afternoon—feeling like the mid-90s—with mostly sunny skies.
    • Pollen level and UV index high—hydrate and apply sunscreen!
    • Best day for rain: Wednesday
    • Watch the video above for your sunny and hot Monday.

