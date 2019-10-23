  • Mostly Sunny with Seasonable Temperatures for the Mid-South

    
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Grab the jacket before you walk out the door.
    • It's a chilly start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 70s.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: showers in the forecast for Friday/Saturday--low threat severe. 
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
       

