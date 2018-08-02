  • Mostly Sunny with Seasonable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • It’s a foggy and comfortable start to the day. 
    • Temperatures this afternoon will be seasonable in the upper 80s.
    • Feels like temperatures near 91.
    • Rain chance: <10%
    • Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and comfortable Thursday
       

