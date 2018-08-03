  • Mostly Sunny with Seasonable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • It’s a mostly clear and comfortable start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will be seasonable in the low 90s.
    • Feels like temperatures near 94.
    • Rain chance: 10%
    • Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and toasty Friday

