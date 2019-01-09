Mostly Sunny with Seasonable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- You'll want the coat before walking out the door.
- Temperatures are chilly in the 40s, and will warm up near 50 this afternoon.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and cool Wednesday.
