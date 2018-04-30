Mostly Sunny with Seasonable Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Dress in layers—temperatures this morning are cool, but will warm up to the upper 70s this afternoon.
- Rain chances stay low until the end of the work week.
- Temperatures will be in the 80s starting tomorrow.
- Watch the video above for your sunny and warm Monday.
