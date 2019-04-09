Mostly Sunny with Toasty Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- Watch out for patchy fog.
- Leave the jacket at home.
- It's a mild start to this Tuesday, but temperatures will rise to the upper 70s this afternoon.
- Rain chance: 10%--mainly this morning for NE MS.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Next rain chance: Thursday.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
