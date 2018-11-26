  • Mostly Sunny with Unseasonably Cold Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    Updated:
    • Layer up and grab the thick coat before you walk out the door.  
    • Temperatures are frigid now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the low 40s.   
    • Wind chill: 37.
    • Rain chance: 0%
    • Watch the video above for your mostly sunny, breezy, and cold Monday.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: