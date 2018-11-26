Mostly Sunny with Unseasonably Cold Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- Layer up and grab the thick coat before you walk out the door.
- Temperatures are frigid now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the low 40s.
- Wind chill: 37.
- Rain chance: 0%
- Watch the video above for your mostly sunny, breezy, and cold Monday.
