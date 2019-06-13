Mostly Sunny with Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- It's a cool and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 70s with low humidity.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Next best rain chance: end of the weekend.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
