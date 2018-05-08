Mostly Sunny with Unseasonably HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR SHELBY, DESOTO AND CRITTENDEN COUNTIES
- You won’t need the jacket this morning, but you WILL want the sunglasses.
- We’re back in the mid/upper 80s this afternoon.
- Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and hot Tuesday.
Trending stories:
- 2 dead, 4 others critical, after shooting near Crosstown Concourse
- Woman killed after getting out of car during argument on Hwy-385
- Teen stabbed with scissors after pulling student's dress up at Memphis school, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Trending stories:
- Police: Memphis mom turns son into police for robbing, shooting at couple
- Woman kills husband's mistress then shoots herself in 'calculated, planned attack,' police say
- Man steals electricity with spoon, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}