  • Mostly Sunny with Unseasonably Hot Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • It's a warm and dry start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will heat up to the low 90s, feeling like the mid-90s.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • Rain chance: <10%. 
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
       

