Mostly Sunny with Unseasonably Hot Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Make sure to hydrate and LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK.
- It's a warm and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will heat up to the low 90s, feeling like the mid 90s.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- TBI issues Amber Alert for 1-year-old girl reportedly taken by man after traffic stop in Tennessee
- Judge presiding over Mississippi mother's murder case recuses himself after demands from family
- Man indicted for DUI crash that killed 25-year veteran Memphis police officer
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}