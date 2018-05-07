Mostly Sunny with Unseasonably HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- You won’t need the jacket this morning, but you WILL want the sunglasses.
- We’re back in the mid/upper 80s this afternoon.
- Rain chances will be on the low end (10%).
- Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and hot Monday.
Trending stories:
- Memphis man charged with raping 15-year-old, giving her HIV
- Parents find 15-year-old daughter dead in bathtub
- Teen stabbed with scissors after pulling student's dress up at Memphis school, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}