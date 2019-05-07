  • Mostly Sunny with Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • It's a mild and dry start to the day.
    • Temperatures are comfortable now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the mid-80s.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Next rain chance: Wednesday evening.
    • Isolated strong to severe storms possible south of I-40 on Thursday.
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.

