Mostly Sunny with Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- It's a mild and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures are comfortable now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the mid-80s.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Next rain chance: Wednesday evening.
- Isolated strong to severe storms possible south of I-40 on Thursday.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
