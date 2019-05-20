Mostly Sunny with Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- It's a warm and dry start to the day.
- Watch out for patchy fog this morning.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the mid-80s.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Next rain chance: Late Tuesday into Wednesday morning (30%)--isolated strong to severe storm possible for AR.
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
