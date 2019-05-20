  • Mostly Sunny with Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Ben Rainwater

    • It's a warm and dry start to the day.
    • Watch out for patchy fog this morning.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the mid-80s.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph.
    • Rain chance: <10%.
    • Next rain chance: Late Tuesday into Wednesday morning (30%)--isolated strong to severe storm possible for AR.
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
       

