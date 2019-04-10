Mostly Sunny with Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the sunglasses and leave the jacket at home.
- It's a mild start to this Wednesday, but temperatures will rise to the low 80s this afternoon.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Winds: 15/20 mph.
- Next rain chance: Late Thursday into Friday--low threat severe.
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
