  • Mostly Sunny with Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    • You might want the thin jacket before you walk out the door.  
    • It's a cool start to this Tuesday, but temperatures will rise to the upper 70s this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • Next rain chance: Thursday--strong to severe storms possible with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain the primary threats.
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
       

