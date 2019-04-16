Mostly Sunny with Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- You might want the thin jacket before you walk out the door.
- It's a cool start to this Tuesday, but temperatures will rise to the upper 70s this afternoon.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Next rain chance: Thursday--strong to severe storms possible with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain the primary threats.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
