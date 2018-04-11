Mostly Sunny with Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

- Make sure to dress in layers today.
- While temperatures are chilly now, this afternoon we will warm up to the low 70s.
- Rain chances stay low until Friday evening.
- Some strong storms possible late Friday into Saturday—especially west of the river.
- Watch the video above for a look at your sunny and warm Wednesday.
