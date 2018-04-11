  • Mostly Sunny with Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Make sure to dress in layers today.
    • While temperatures are chilly now, this afternoon we will warm up to the low 70s.
    • Rain chances stay low until Friday evening.
    • Some strong storms possible late Friday into Saturday—especially west of the river.
    • Watch the video above for a look at your sunny and warm Wednesday.
       

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

